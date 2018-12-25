Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $13,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 603.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.21, for a total transaction of $268,147.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.79, for a total transaction of $4,014,223.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,295 shares of company stock worth $18,029,675 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $531.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $521.79 and a 1-year high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.13. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 93.15%. The business had revenue of $734.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.23 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $624.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

