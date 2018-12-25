Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) by 32.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,374 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Milacron were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Milacron in the second quarter worth about $2,166,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Milacron in the second quarter worth about $842,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Milacron by 354.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Milacron by 12.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Milacron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,107,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get Milacron alerts:

NYSE:MCRN opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. Milacron Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Milacron had a net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.32%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Analysts expect that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Milacron from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/milacron-holdings-corp-mcrn-shares-bought-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

Milacron Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Milacron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milacron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.