Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Paramount Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-purchases-new-holdings-in-paramount-group-inc-pgre.html.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.