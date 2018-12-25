Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-purchases-new-position-in-ishares-msci-germany-etf-ewg.html.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.