Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $270,000 Position in Legg Mason Inc (LM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 5.9% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 133,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the second quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the second quarter valued at about $1,542,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of LM opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $758.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.29 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

