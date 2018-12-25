MKS Instruments (MKSI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $56.37

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.37 and last traded at $57.81, with a volume of 19762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $29,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,418.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,582.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,787,000 after acquiring an additional 549,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after buying an additional 510,627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $152,475,000 after buying an additional 508,470 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 549,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,010,000 after buying an additional 403,590 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 855,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,581,000 after buying an additional 352,301 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/mks-instruments-mksi-sets-new-12-month-low-at-56-37.html.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.