Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,755 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of Mohawk Industries worth $18,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $277,086,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $171,834,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $158,411,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $62,627,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,959,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,760,000 after buying an additional 334,869 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 target price on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

MHK stock opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.79 and a 1 year high of $282.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,605,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,893.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $95,581.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 459,744 shares of company stock valued at $55,080,309 in the last 90 days. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/mohawk-industries-inc-mhk-shares-sold-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.