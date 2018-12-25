Monero Classic 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,545.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00014675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $7,545.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.01322890 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00013874 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007934 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00001200 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 16,016,864 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

