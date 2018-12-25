Moneygram International Inc (MGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $364.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce sales of $364.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.50 million and the highest is $402.00 million. Moneygram International posted sales of $408.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Moneygram International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moneygram International by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 131,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Moneygram International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,298 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Moneygram International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 552,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Moneygram International during the third quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Moneygram International by 29.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 442,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 101,507 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Moneygram International has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.94.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

