Morgan Stanley Has $251.03 Million Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,453,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $251,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,236,000 after purchasing an additional 153,801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,609,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,473,000 after purchasing an additional 740,151 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,304,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,645,000 after purchasing an additional 838,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,165,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,636,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,281,000 after acquiring an additional 162,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $79.63 and a 12-month high of $107.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

