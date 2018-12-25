Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,066,595 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 787,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $240,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,389.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 123,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $74,344,000 after purchasing an additional 114,807 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $32.75.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 5.36%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

VOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Vodafone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/morgan-stanley-lowers-stake-in-vodafone-group-plc-vod.html.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.