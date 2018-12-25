Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $228,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,171,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,849,000 after buying an additional 200,924 shares in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

