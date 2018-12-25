Mothership (MSP) Price Hits $0.0385 on Exchanges

Mothership (CURRENCY:MSP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Mothership has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $827.00 worth of Mothership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mothership has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Mothership token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mothership Token Profile

Mothership launched on July 5th, 2017. Mothership’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,000,000 tokens. Mothership’s official Twitter account is @MothershipCX. Mothership’s official website is mothership.cx.

Buying and Selling Mothership

Mothership can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mothership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mothership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mothership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

