MSD (MSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $32,519.00

MSD (CURRENCY:MSD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. MSD has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $32,519.00 worth of MSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MSD has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One MSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.26 or 0.11951225 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00029417 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00001275 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About MSD

MSD (MSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. MSD’s total supply is 6,088,400,259 coins. The Reddit community for MSD is /r/msdcommunity. MSD’s official Twitter account is @msdcommunity. The official website for MSD is mymsdspace.com.

MSD Coin Trading

MSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

