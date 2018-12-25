Mueller Water Products (MWA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.74

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 23705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 9,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $98,037.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,923.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $64,665.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,725.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,416 shares of company stock worth $1,155,915. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,770,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,494,000 after purchasing an additional 64,853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,770,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,494,000 after buying an additional 64,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 48.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,487,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,636,000 after buying an additional 808,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

