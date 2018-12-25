Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Holdings Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,012 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kelli M. Hammock sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $81,898.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. National Alliance Securities upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

NYSE MUR opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.09. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $36.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -769.23%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

