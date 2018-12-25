Murphy Oil (MUR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MUR. National Alliance Securities upgraded Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.69.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $22.16 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -170.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -769.23%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $213,247.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,743,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,218,000 after acquiring an additional 707,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,743,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,218,000 after acquiring an additional 707,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,118,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $544,306,000 after acquiring an additional 295,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,054,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,273,000 after acquiring an additional 186,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $430,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

