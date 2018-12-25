Nabors Industries (NBR) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Nabors Industries from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nabors Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 target price on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.52.

NBR stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.05. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $779.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -14.72%.

In other news, Director John P. Kotts purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Yearwood purchased 197,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 34.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 34.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 230,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 11.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 101,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

