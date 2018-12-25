NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 127.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,025 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.56% of NanoString Technologies worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSTG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 95,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,342,000 after buying an additional 64,268 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 232,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSTG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In related news, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 26,895 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $473,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.69. NanoString Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 206.80%. On average, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

