Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Position Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $16,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $224,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $129,939.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $72.98 and a 12 month high of $96.84. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.67 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

