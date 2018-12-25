National American University Holdngs (NAUH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.21

National American University Holdngs Inc (NASDAQ:NAUH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 13214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of National American University Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter. National American University Holdngs had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%.
National American University Holdngs Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUH)
National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.
Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for National American University Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National American University Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.