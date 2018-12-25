National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 533.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 51,409 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.78. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $59.15.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.56 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. ValuEngine raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/national-fuel-gas-co-nfg-shares-bought-by-first-republic-investment-management-inc.html.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.