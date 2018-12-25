National Fuel Gas Co. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for National Fuel Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ FY2020 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.56 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 15.11%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NFG opened at $50.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $59.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

