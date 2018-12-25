Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.61. Nautilus posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.12 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on NLS shares. ValuEngine raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Nautilus to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Nautilus news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $57,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,828,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,503,000 after acquiring an additional 39,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,503,000 after acquiring an additional 39,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 65.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 105,638 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Nautilus by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nautilus by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 60,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NLS opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

