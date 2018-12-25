NavCoin Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00004440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, Upbit, Binance and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $10.90 million and approximately $285,830.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00037771 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00024211 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00032725 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00011110 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00149977 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 63,804,329 coins. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

