Navient Corp (NAVI) Holdings Increased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 1,306.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Navient by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 40,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Navient by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 101,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Navient by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 201,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 179,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.11. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a current ratio of 19.74.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. Navient had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

