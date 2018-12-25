Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.95

Shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 54019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of $41.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.15). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. will post -7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.44%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 401,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.27% of Navios Maritime Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

