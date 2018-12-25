Navios Maritime (NM) Shares Up 22.7%

Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) shot up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.27. 1,002,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 632,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

The company has a market cap of $25.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $141.45 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 16.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,224,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 313,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the third quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

