NCI Building Systems (NCS) PT Set at $8.00 by DA Davidson

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) has been given a $8.00 price target by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report issued on Sunday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCI Building Systems’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on NCI Building Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NCI Building Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NCI Building Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE NCS opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $477.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44. NCI Building Systems has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $573.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.78 million. NCI Building Systems had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that NCI Building Systems will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCI Building Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NCI Building Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NCI Building Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NCI Building Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 1,096.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

