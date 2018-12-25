Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 21,001 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,001 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $60,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph Doody bought 1,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.61 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 27.99%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

