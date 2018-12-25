Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 76,484 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,027,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,484 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $68,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 180,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 33,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

In related news, CEO Gale E. Klappa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $724,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Kevin Fletcher sold 72,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $5,118,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 319,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,864,524. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.38%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

