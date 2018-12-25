New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $103,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5,991.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $172,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 17,493 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $235,805.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,399 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,018.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $70,034.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,235.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Wedbush downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/new-mexico-educational-retirement-board-reduces-holdings-in-huntington-bancshares-incorporated-hban.html.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.