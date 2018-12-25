New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in W W Grainger by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW opened at $266.43 on Tuesday. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Zacks Investment Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research began coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.25.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/new-mexico-educational-retirement-board-sells-200-shares-of-w-w-grainger-inc-gww.html.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.