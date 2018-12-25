New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of Msci Inc (MSCI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Msci by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Msci by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Msci by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 13,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Msci by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in Msci by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $135.09 on Tuesday. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $124.08 and a 52-week high of $184.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. Msci had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 121.45%. The company had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on shares of Msci and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Msci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

