New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,455,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,613,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,479,000 after purchasing an additional 212,416 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,454,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,708 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,124,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,084,000 after purchasing an additional 249,267 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,531,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,118,000 after purchasing an additional 487,973 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wedbush set a $34.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Nomura raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

