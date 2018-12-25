Newpark Resources Inc (NR) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1,198.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 182,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 168,866 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 584,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 439,061 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,632,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,657,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after buying an additional 2,039,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 555,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

NR opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.70. Newpark Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.78 million, a PE ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $235.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.08 million. Analysts expect that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newpark Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

