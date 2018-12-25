NII (NIHD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine cut NII from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 23rd.

NIHD opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. NII has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $8.51.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter.

In other NII news, major shareholder 683 Capital Management, Llc sold 883,067 shares of NII stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $6,243,283.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in NII in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NII in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NII in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in NII in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NII by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25,128 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NII Company Profile

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services.

