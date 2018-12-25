Nike (NKE) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Robert W. Baird

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nike from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.81.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,698,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,986 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 21,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2,966.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 275,883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 266,886 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,943,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 167,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.