No BS Crypto One Day Volume Reaches $389,354.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $231,807.00 and approximately $389,354.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One No BS Crypto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.02432515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00146184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00193428 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026696 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026661 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto’s genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,577,016 tokens. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

