Nokia Oyj (NOK) & SGOCO Group (SGOC) Head to Head Survey

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) and SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SGOCO Group has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nokia Oyj and SGOCO Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Oyj $26.15 billion 1.18 -$1.69 billion $0.37 14.84 SGOCO Group $50,000.00 237.25 -$11.21 million N/A N/A

SGOCO Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nokia Oyj.

Dividends

Nokia Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. SGOCO Group does not pay a dividend. Nokia Oyj pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nokia Oyj and SGOCO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Oyj 3 3 8 0 2.36 SGOCO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus target price of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.12%. Given Nokia Oyj’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nokia Oyj is more favorable than SGOCO Group.

Profitability

This table compares Nokia Oyj and SGOCO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Oyj -4.12% 8.03% 3.18% SGOCO Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Nokia Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of SGOCO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats SGOCO Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. It has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic; and strategic alliance with Infosys. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

SGOCO Group Company Profile

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products. In addition, it involves in money lending activities. The company also develops tablet PCs, 3D LCD/LED TVs, LED-backlit monitors, and multi-screen display systems for advertising, public announcement, and other institutional uses. It sells its products under the SGOCO, Shangwei, and POVIZON brand names to electronics distributors and trading companies. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Technology, Ltd. SGOCO Group, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.