NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Hits $0.0142 on Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $41,905.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00057728 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000198 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000488 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 210,579,260 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.