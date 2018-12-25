Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 109,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,690,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.17.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.55 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,905.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,676.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBB opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $149.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/nordea-investment-management-ab-purchases-new-holdings-in-hubbell-incorporated-hubb.html.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.