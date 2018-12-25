Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,310,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 26,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Norfolk Southern worth $417,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,462,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $263,981,000 after acquiring an additional 256,367 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 15.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1,772.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 25.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Edward Jones lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.37.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $138,212.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,005.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $139.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $127.79 and a 12 month high of $186.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 52.82%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

