Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $77.26. 1,917,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,587. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $77.23 and a 1-year high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Natixis boosted its position in Northern Trust by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 210,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after buying an additional 151,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northern Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after buying an additional 205,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 949,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,966,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 71,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

