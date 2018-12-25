Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (JDD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.55

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 2550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 36,224 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

