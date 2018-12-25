Nyancoin (NYAN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Nyancoin (CURRENCY:NYAN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Nyancoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Nyancoin has a market capitalization of $123,307.00 and $5.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nyancoin has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00023497 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000231 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nyancoin Profile

Nyancoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. Nyancoin’s total supply is 322,805,606 coins. Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @Nyan_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nyancoin is www.nyancoin.info.

Buying and Selling Nyancoin

Nyancoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyancoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyancoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyancoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

