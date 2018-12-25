Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.08

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.13.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the second quarter worth $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter worth $213,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 31.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

