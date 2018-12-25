Open Text Corp (OTEX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 276.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 390,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after buying an additional 286,835 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 206.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.40. Open Text Corp has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $40.31.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.1518 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.03%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

