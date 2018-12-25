OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) Position Reduced by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54,718 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered OraSure Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.23 million, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.55. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

