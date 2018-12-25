Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.61

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.69.

The firm has a market cap of $65.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 120,396 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 730,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 608,200 shares during the period. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

